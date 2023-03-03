Videos

There is no attack on migrant workers in TN: Sylendra Babu

Tamil Nadu DGP and head of the police force, C Sylendra Babu on March 02, clarified that there is no targeted assault on migrant workers in the state and pointed out that a video of clash claiming to be locals attacking migrant workers which went viral was a clash between two separate groups of migrant workers. In a video message posted on Twitter handle he said: "Two videos are posted. Both are false. These two incidents happened in the past in Tirupur and Coimbatore. Those videos are not the visuals of the clash between the migrant worker and local people. One is between two groups of migrant people and the other is a clash between two groups of local residents (of Tamil Nadu origin). "Facts are twisted to show as if the migrant workers were attacked in TN. It is not so. Law and order is maintained very well in TN and all the people are living in harmony in TN. Strict action will be taken against those who spread false information,” the DGP said. It may be noted that one man was arrested by TN police after he was found attacking Non-Tamils traveling in a crowded train in the state.