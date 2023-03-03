Videos

Money power won in Erode : GK Vasan

Money power won in the Erode East bypolls and the people are aware of it, said TMC president GK Vasan on March 02. Speaking to reporters, Vasan charged that the by-election was not held democratically and money and muscle played a major role in the election. “The election had shown clearly that money can do anything and it was unfortunate,” he claimed. Meanwhile, Vasan said, the fishermen from Tamil Nadu are undergoing untold sufferings executed by the Sri Lankan Navy and it is time, the Union government intervenes into it and solve the issue through diplomatic talks. Vasan also charged that the DMK government, which promised a subsidy for gas cylinder is yet to announce it. “DMK should fulfill the promises given during the election campaign,” added Vasan.