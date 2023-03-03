Videos
'Masi Magam' festival in Kumbakonam
The famous 'Masi Magam' festival is being celebrated in Kumbakonam of Thanjavur district on on March 02. The devotees had a special darshan of Adi Kumbeswarar and Mangalambigai in Kailasa Vahanam. "Thiru Veedhi Ula" was held after Mahadeeparathana. A large number of devotees participated in this and had the darshan of Adi Kumbeswara.
