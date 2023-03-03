Videos

Fans break into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow

Two men broke into Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra. The incident took place in the wee hours on March 2. They allegedly broke into the property and entered the house by scaling the compound wall. The fans were then caught by the actor’s security personnel and were turned over to the Bandra police by Mannat’s house manager. According to a report, the fans broke into the Mannat compound while SRK was away filming Jawan. This occurred late on March 01. SRK returned home later that night, in the early hours of March 02, and went to bed. Following that, Mannat security personnel apprehended the two fans who were hiding on the premises. Another report revealed that the incident occurred around 4 am and the two men were charged with trespassing and other related offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is being conducted. An officer with the Bandra police station revealed, “Security guards at Mannat spotted the duo, who are in their early 20s, inside the building and restrained them. Khan’s staff was informed and the guards quizzed the duo, and after some discussion, the security team informed us. We sent a team to pick the duo up,” as per the report.