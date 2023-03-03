Videos

Deepika Padukone to present an award at Oscars

Deepika Padukone, on March 2, announced the exciting news that she is among the celebrities presenting at the 95th Oscars. The actress shared a post on her Instagram with the names of all the presenters. The list also includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, and Questlove. Sharing the post, the actress simply wrote, "#oscars#oscars95." The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. In no time, netizens flooded Deepika’s comment section with congratulatory wishes. “Can’t wait to watch you Deepu,” actor Neha Dhupia commented. “Boom,” Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone commented. Deepika’s husband Ranveer dropped clapping emojis in the comment section.