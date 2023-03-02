Videos

PM candidate irrelevant : Kharge on Stalin b'day meet

Party leaders opposed to the BJP have all echoed the need for all the Opposition parties to put up a united front to defeat the ruling NDA alliance. Farooq Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, while landing in Chennai said there is nothing wrong about Stalin becoming the Prime Minister. Taking a similar tone in his speech, he said Stalin is India's hope and called on the opposition parties to be on one front. He said it is unacceptable for Jammu and Kashmir to be made a Union Territory.