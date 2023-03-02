Videos

Looking towards Stalin’s leadership : Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on March 01 acknowledged the larger role of DMK president M K Stalin in the national politics and said that they look towards his (Stalin) leadership in bringing out a viable national alternative. Speaking at the 70th birthday celebration of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here, Tejashwi said, "The politics of hollow supremacy can only be stopped by the collective will of the people of India." Lauding Stalin's focus on social justice and against caste discrimination, the RJD leader said that the parties in north India need to learn and relearn social justice. Alleging that the approach of the BJP-led Centre was anti-social justice, the Bihar deputy CM said, "We cannot have a vision of India which looks at the marginalized people with contempt and disdain. We look towards your leadership in bringing out a viable national alternative. Parties that sit in the Parliament must learn from you (Stalin) on educating the voters and masses."