Udhayanidhi meets Modi, discusses NEET

Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Udhayanidhi said he had a pleasant meeting with PM Modi and he shared his deepest sympathies with PM Modi for his mother’s passing away. He further said “We discussed about matters like Tamil Nadu CM Trophy games, conducting Khelo India games in TN, establishing SAI Centre in TN, NEET exemption for TN and giving preference to TN people in union government jobs, in union PSUs in TN. He promised to do his best regarding these demands,” he added. This is Udhayanidhi’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after he assumed office as Minister in December last year.