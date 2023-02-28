Videos

Chennai Central railway station to turn ‘Noise-Free’

The MGR Chennai Central railway station authorities have decided to pull the plug on the jarring announcements in order to make the place noise-free. The station on a daily basis operates 200 express trains, in which 5.30 lakh people commute on an average. Announcement of train number, platform number, destination and arrival are being made through the speakers. Under these circumstances, the Southern Railways (SR) has directed the Central railway station to migrate to a "noise-free" operational style. Southern Railways' General Manager RN Singh said, "Since Central station will become 'noise-free', the announcements will be made on the digital display board." This is going to be conducted on "experimental basis". The digital announcement regime came into force on Feb. 26. If in case passengers couldn't follow the digital announcement, SR authorities directed the station to staff the information centre for their benefit. In addition to this, information through Braille spots on the map would be made available aiding the physically challenged. Also, a QR code would be launched for people who require sign language. Additionally, signage would be placed at the bus stop at EVR Periyar High Road, 5th Gate in Walltax Road and in mofussil bus terminus in Tamil, English and Hindi. This move, to bring railway station on par with airport, is receiving mixed response. Some people hail the decision while others rue that railway passengers and flight passengers can't be compared.