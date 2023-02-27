Videos

No 'ban' on exports of Onions: Indian govt

There is no ban on exports of onion and India has shipped the commodity worth USD 523.8 million during April-December 2022, the commerce ministry said on Feb. 26. It said that only the export of onion seed is restricted. "Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onions," the ministry said in a statement. In December 2022, onion exports rose by about 50 per cent to USD 52.1 million. During April-December this fiscal, the exports rose by 16.3 per cent to USD 523.8 million. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Saturday stated that there is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate. The statement came after a tweet by NCP leader Supriya Sule on February 25 on onion exports.