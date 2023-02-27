Videos

Booth committees should be set up immediately : Kamal Haasan

MNM’s Governing Council and Executive Council meeting, which was chaired by Kamal, adopted a resolution to appoint A Arunachalam, who recently rejoined the party, as general secretary. As per Kamal’s direction, Arunachalam has been elected as the party’s general secretary, the resolution said, adding that he would be responsible for the party organisation. The MNM also decided to merge the Madhar Padai with the women’s wing to strengthen it. “Booth committees should be set up immediately across the state to prepare for the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The party president informed that his soon-to-be undertaken party restructuring responsibilities will be based on this performance,” the resolution said.