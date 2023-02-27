Videos

Anbu Jothi Ashram case: 9 accused taken into custody

After the various controversial complaints filed against Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram district, nine accused including Ashram administrator Jubin Baby are taken in to custody by CB-CID. The Anbu Jothi Ashram is functioning at Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district. Following several complaints, the police department conducted a raid and found that the inmates have been physically and sexually assaulted. In addition to this, more than 20 people in the ashram have disappeared so far. In this regard, nine accused including ashram owner Jubin Baby, his wife Maria Jubin and seven ashram staff, were arrested and taken to the Cuddalore Central Jail. The Villupuram Chief Judicial magistrate Court Judge Pushparani ordered three days custody for Jubin, his wife, and the staff members. Following this, the police are probing the accused individually regarding the details of missing people, rape complaints and also the number of inmates in the ashram. Meanwhile, the authorities have rescued 177 people from the Anbu Jothi Ashram and 25 from its branch operating in Kottakuppam.