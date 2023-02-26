Videos
Confining voters into shelters unprecedented: OPS
The deposed leader O Panneerselvam has condemned the ruling government of malpractices in the Erode East by-poll campaign. The former Chief Minister met the media persons in Chennai. While commenting on the Erode East by-poll, he said "Never in history of polls in country, ruling government has seen luring voters with gifts & cash while being confined to temporary shelters & halls like goats & cattle." He added that the cabinet of ministers and CM being behind such acts is highly condemnable. OPS further said he is not sure if Election Commission would cancel the by-poll. Political observers and rivals have been hitting out at the ruling DMK government for unscrupulously confining voters into shelters in order to restrict other parties' campaign.
