Erode East by-poll: Stalin campaigns for EVKS Elangovan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has been micromanaging the campaign, hit the roads on Feb. 25 to campaign for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in the upcoming Erode East Assembly by-poll. The Chief Minister said, "Erode is the foundation of our party. Father Elangovan has come to fulfill his son's duty. Karunanidhi’s son has come to seek votes for EVK Sampath’s son." Stalin further added that his ultimate aim is to ban NEET in Tamil Nadu. The campaigning for the Erode East by-poll is set to come to an end on Feb. 25 evening.