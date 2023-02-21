Videos

School student attacked by manthi monkey in Tirunelveli | Dt Next A school student was brutally attacked by a monkey near Papanasam in Tirunelveli district. Kavin, a class 8 student from North Agasthiyarpuram, was brutally attacked by a white manthi monkey on Feb. 20. The student sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Government Hospital. The people demanded to catch the monkeys there. In this case, the forest department led by Karunamurthy has caught 16 white manthis, including 2 cubs, in a cage. The forest department has said that the captured monkeys will be released in the Manimuthar forest and the rest of the monkeys will be captured immediately.