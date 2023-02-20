Videos

"Only 49 of 517 election promises fulfilled" : Annamalai criticizes DMK government

The DMK has fulfilled only 49 of the 517 promises it made during the Assembly election in 2021, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Feb. 19. Campaigning for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu, BJP state president Annamalai said that though the result of the byelection in the Erode East Assembly constituency would not bring any change in the government, “Thennarasu should win as the result will teach DMK a lesson after which they will fulfil their promises”. He alleged that the Law and Order in the State is deteriorating and DMK's popularity is decreasing among the people. "The DMK when canvassing in the 2021 Assembly election presented a list of 517 promises and assured all will be implemented immediately after forming the government. However, only 49 poll promises were fulfilled and remaining kept idle," Annamalai claimed. The AIADMK rule from 2011 to 2021, was a 'Golden Period', and now people are in miserable condition, he alleged.