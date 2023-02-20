Videos

"Emulate Sathyavani Muthu’s fearless approach" : Stalin to DMK women cadre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Feb. 19 called the party’s first women leader Sathyavani Muthu as a role model for women entering politics. She was known for her fighting spirit, sense of sacrifice and uncompromising faith in party ideology. “I want the functionaries of the party’s women wing of this generation to emulate the characteristics of Ammaiyar Sathyavani Muthu,” said the DMK chief while addressing a gathering at the birth centenary of Sathyavani Muthu organised by the Women Wing in Muthamizh Peravai, Chennai. Sathyavani was the first woman minister and also the first union minister of the party. She was the lioness of DMK, he said and added that former CM M Karunanidhi hailed her fearless approach and contribution for the party’s growth. DMK founder CN Annadurai was awestruck on seeing the oratorical skills of Sathyavani, who was the first women MLA of the party. She served as cabinet minister in Annadurai and Karunanidhi’s regime. She entered politics at a very young age. She was arrested nine times for protesting for common cause. She was arrested twice when she was pregnant, while she was also arrested with her child, he said to hint her fighting spirit for welfare of the people.