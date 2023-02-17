Videos

Govt. express buses to run via Tambaram

The Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation has instructed all government express buses coming to Chennai from other districts to run via Tambaram. In the circular sent to the branch managers, he said that this step taken for the convenience of the passengers has been taken for the convenience of the passengers from Tambaram, Chrompet, and Vadapalani. He also said that through this action, there will be a chance to increase the revenue of the State Express Transport Corporation. He advised that only buses coming via Perungalathur after 5 pm must be routed to Koyambedu via the Maduravayal toll gate.