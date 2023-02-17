Videos

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu & Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Feb. 16, according to India's National Center for Seismology. The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir,” tweeted National Center for Seismology.