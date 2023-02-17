Videos

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu & Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Feb. 16, according to India's National Center for Seismology. The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir,” tweeted National Center for Seismology.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in