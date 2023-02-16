Videos

"It was a local issue," says TKS Elangovan on murder of an Army personnel

"There was a murder and police have taken action. It was a local issue where a small quarrel got escalated and resulted in murder. All those (involved) have been arrested," says DMK spokesperson, TKS Elangovan on murder of an Army personnel allegedly by a DMK councillor in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
Online Desk

