"Crores of Rupees as bribe": Annamalai accuses Registration Dept.

After paying floral tribute to the victims of the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts in the city on Feb 14, Annamalai said "Registration Department has received crores of Rupees as bribe from the public every month. But the State Government did not take any action against them. We, have decided to to sit-in protests in front of the sub-registrar offices if the state government fails to act against the staff who are corrupted".