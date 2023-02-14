Videos

Unrequited lover hurls petrol bomb at girl's house in Madurai

Two men have been arrested for hurling a molotov cocktail at a house in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Teppakulam Police said that the incident occurred in the afternoon hours on Feb. 13, at the home of 45-year-old Saravanakumar on Vadivel Street in Mela Anuppanadi. Both Manirathanam and his friend Parthasarathy fled the spot after hurling the crude bottle bomb at the house. There was no major damage to life or property in the incident. The accused Manirathanam had been staying near Sarvanakumar's house for the past few months and had been harassing the latter's daughter claiming to be in love with her, Teppakulam Police said. Police alerted Saravanakumar about Manirathnam and also warned the latter to stay away from the girl and not harass her. Some time ago, the police also shifted Saravanakumar and his daughter to another part of the city. Despite the warnings, police said that the accused continued to harass the girl and his family. Both men were arrested by the Teppakulam police and further investigation is underway