Videos
Thalapathy Cup Women's Cricket Tournament
On the occasion of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday, the 'Thalapathy Cup Women's Cricket Tournament' will be held on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th of March by the DMK Sports Development Team at Chennai Marina Sports Ground. Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate the cricket tournament on March 2.
