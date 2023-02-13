Videos

Renault-Nissan to invest ₹5,300 cr investments in TN

France-based automobile manufacturer Renault and Japan-headquartered Nissan on Feb 13 committed investments of USD 600 million (around Rs 5,300 crore) in the country 15 years after foraying into the Tamil Nadu automobile industry. The fresh round of investments would witness roll out of six new models between the two companies including -- two electric vehicles -- representing the two global brands, Nissan Global chief operating officer and Member, Alliance Board Ashwani Gupta said. The investments would see creation of 2,000 new jobs at the Renault Nissan Research and Development and Business Centre Centre located at Mahindra Research City in Singaperumalkoil. Gupta, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Renault India Country CEO Venkatram Mamillapallee exchanged memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu government promoted nodal agency Guidance Bureau MD and CEO Vishnu Venugopal.