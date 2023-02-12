Videos

Violating aviation requirement: DGCA imposes penalty on 'Air Asia'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Feb. 11, imposed a financial penalty on Air Asia for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. In a statement, DGCA said that a surveillance inspection of Air Asia (India) Ltd was carried out by DGCA during November 23-25, 2022. During the inspection, the DGCA team observed that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia (India) Ltd were not done during the Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations, the statement further reads. The body also issued a show cause notice to the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of Air Asia (India) Ltd as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations. The written reply of the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners were also examined. DGCA has imposed a Financial Penalty of Rs 20 lakhs on Air Asia (India) Ltd for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. Auditing to its withdrawal of the Head of Training from his position for a period of three months for failing to discharge his duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements has also been ordered. The body has also imposed a financial Penalty of Rs. 3 lakhs each on eight Designated Examiners of Air Asia (India) Ltd for failing to discharge their duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.