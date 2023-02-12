Videos

Drone footages show Aleppo in rubble after devastating earthquakes

China Global Television Network (CGTN) released drone footages that show how devastating the catastrophe had been for the Syrian city of Aleppo as it lies in rubble three days after the earthquake jolted the area. A 7.7-magnitude quake hit Türkiye's Kahramanmaras Province near the Syrian border in the early hours of Monday, followed by another of similar strength later that afternoon, with dozens of aftershocks continuing throughout the day inflicting huge damage. On Feb. 09, a CGTN stringer went to the city of Aleppo, among the worst-hit areas in northwest Syria, and captured drone footages of collapsed buildings and the difficult search and rescue operations. In the footages, the city could be seen lying in rubble, with countless rescuers and residents trying to pull as much people as they can from the ruins. The catastrophic earthquakes had caused 1,387 deaths and 2,326 injuries in government-held areas, the Syrian Health Ministry said on Friday. Meanwhile, the earthquakes had also killed more than 2,037 people and injured more than 2,950 in the rebel-held region of the country, according to rescue teams.