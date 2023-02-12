Videos

An old World War II bomb explodes in UK

An old World War II bomb found in Great Yarmouth unexpectedly exploded on Feb. 10 as attempts were being made to make the ordenance safe. Norfolk Police conformed that no one was hurt in the blast. The bomb was discovered during dredging work in the River Yare on Feb. 07. Police had set up a large cordon in the area and local residents were advised to leave the area. An army disposal team had planned to cut into the bomb to set up a controlled explosion, then move the remainder of the device out to sea for another controlled explosion. The bomb exploded during slow burn out work to disarm the explosives.