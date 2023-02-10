Videos

EPS terms MK Stalin as a ‘puppet’ Chief Minister

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Feb. 09, said the Erode East by poll should be a warning for the DMK that it cannot betray people by giving false promises. “The DMK has been blatantly lying of having implemented 85 per cent of its 520 poll promises made during the Assembly polls. This by poll will be a warning sign for the DMK that it cannot betray people anymore to grab power,” he said, while addressing his first public meeting in Erode after securing the Two Leaves symbol. The party’s candidate KS Thennarasu was introduced at the meeting. Further, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK’s victory in the by poll would reflect in the Parliamentary polls. Claiming that the focus of all political parties and the nation is on the Erode East by poll, EPS termed MK Stalin as a ‘puppet’ Chief Minister, who thinks only on collection, corruption and commission. Taking a further dig, Palaniswami said the DMK has done nothing useful in its last 21 months and it’s only achievement is to be involved in activities like ‘katta panchayat,’ drugs and rowdyism. Palaniswami also asked the electorate to get any amount of money given by the DMK for votes as it is ‘your money,’ but should vote only for the AIADMK. Listing out various anti-people activities of the DMK, including power tariff hike, property tax hike, stopping of old age pension, no Rs 1,000 for women and failure to scrap NEET, Palaniswami said, “In Erode, agriculture and textile sectors were the primary growth engines of the local economy. But, after the DMK came to power, it stopped orders for production of free ‘Veshtis’ and ‘Sarees’ for Pongal festival resulting in closure of power loom units and thousands of workers have lost their jobs.”