EPS having tea at a roadside shop
Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sipped tea at a roadside shop in Erode on Feb. 8. AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami held a serious consultation with the alliance party leaders in Erode regarding the election work. Meanwhile, Edappadi K Palanichamy, who returned to Salem after completing the consultation, had tea with the party bearers and the public at a roadside shop in Erode's four-point junction area. It is noted that, at that time, AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu falls on EPS' feet and started the campaign.
