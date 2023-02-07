Videos

AIADMK kicked off by-poll campaign

On February 7, the AIADMK started its campaign for the Erode East by-election. AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu started his campaign from Manalmedu, Erode District. Former ministers Sengottaiyan, KV Ramalingam, and others also participated in the campaign. AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's pick to fight the Erode East by-poll, Thennarasu will file nomination on Feb. 07. Filing of nomination comes to an end on Feb. 07. The protracted legal-battle ended in favour of EPS and the Election Commission has authorized Tamizh Magan Hussain for AIADMK's official communication on Feb. 06. O Panneerselvam, having no choice but to bite the bullet, conceded Edappadi K Palaniswami's intraparty numerical strength and has decided to support 'two leaves' not Thennarasu. Senthil Murugan, OPS faction's candidate, has withdrawn his nomination. Erode East will go into by-polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. Nominations would be scrutinized on February 8, and the last date for withdrawing nomination is on February 10.