3 consecutive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: 2,300+ killed

More than 2,300 people killed so far due to deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, reports The Associated Press Turkey was hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 & 6.0. It was Turkey's most severe quake since 1999, when one of similar magnitude devastated Izmit and the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, killing more than 17,000.