YG Mahendran's condolence for Vani Jairam

Actor YG Mahendran has said that the loss of Vani Jairam is a huge loss for the Indian film industry. Actor YG Mahendran says, "India has lost a great artist. I spoke to her only 3 days ago. Such a death should not have happened" "I was going to greet you in person, you have come to pay your respects. At the feet of Saraswati the soul should find peace" says YG Mahendran.