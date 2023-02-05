Videos

Ilaiyaraaja paid tributes to Vani Jairam demise

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of singer Vani Jairam. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja says, "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of Vani Jairam demise. She sang the most wonderful songs for me. My deepest sympathies to her bereaved family."