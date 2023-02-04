Videos

Police attack on peaceful protesters in Sri Lanka

The police attack on the protesters who were peacefully protesting at a hospital in the suburbs of Colombo in Sri Lanka has caused a stir. Those protesting against the declaration of Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day which is considered as a black day were attacked by the police in Sri Lanka on Feb. 04. The police tried to disperse the protestors by throwing tear gas shells and water cannons. This caused chaos in the area.