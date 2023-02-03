Videos

EPS' candidate KS Thennarasu to file nomination on Feb 7

EPS' candidate KS Thennarasu to file nomination on Feb. 07 | Dt Next Edappadi K Palaniswami led AIADMK Candidate KS Thennarasu to file nomination on Feb. 07 for Erode East by polls. Earlier, the EPS team has announced that the candidate will file nomination on Feb. 03. Amid the chaos in getting the Twin leaves symbol, the nomination process postponed to Feb. 07, a senior leader said.