Soundarya Rajinikanth visits Thiruchendur temple

Actor Rajinikanth's youngest daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, and her family had a darshan at Thiruchendur Subramania Swamy temple on Feb. 02. Thousands of devotees, celebrities, political leaders, prominent figures, businessmen, and those seeking Swamy's darshan visit the Tiruchendur Subramania Swami temple, which is the second house of the Arupadai Veedu. In this case, on Feb. 02, famous actor Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya visited the thiruchendur temple along with her husband and children. First, after being offered Purva Kumba at Shanmukha Vilasam, she went to Swami shrines like Moolavar Sannadi, Shanmukhar Sannadi, Perumal Sannadhi, Dhatchana Murthy.