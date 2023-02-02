Videos

Ruckus over Adani issue : Houses adjourned

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2023-24 on Feb. 01, several leaders of opposition parties met in the Parliament complex to evolve a joint strategy and decided to seek a discussion on the Adani Group issue. On Feb. 03, both Houses of Parliament had a discussion on the motion of thanks for President Droupadi Murmu’s first address, which she gave on Jan. 31. Fireworks were already expected as chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states on Feb. 01 said the Union Budget was “disappointing” and “discriminatory” as it “ignored” their demands and failed to address the country’s economic concerns. However, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm, after the opposition’s demands to raise the Adani issue was rejected in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.