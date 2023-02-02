Videos

Orange alert to Tamil Nadu

The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Sri Lanka- Trikonamalai during the early hours on Feb. 02, with several parts of Tamil Nadu receiving mild to moderate showers on Feb. 01 and 02. Nagapattinam received a highest of 7 cm of rainfall, Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram received 3 cm of rainfall, while Thanjavur and Tiruvallur received 1-2 cm of rainfall. The depression is likely to move further south-westwards and prevail over Kanniyakumari and adjacent Gulf of Mannar areas on Feb. 03. Due to this shift of depression, light to moderate rain with thundershower is likely at most parts of the Southeast districts and a few places over North-East districts. The Regional Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert stating that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on Feb. 02. Meanwhile yellow alert is announced on Feb. 03 over Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam & Mayiladuthruai.