Major Setback for EPS

The Election Commission of India has filed counter Affidavit in Supreme Court against AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's Plea on Feb. 02. In its Counter affidavit, the ECI tells that It cannot recognize Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary as few have challenged the GC Meet in SC which held on July 11. Also, due to the legal issues, We cannot accept any resolution that have passed on July 11 GC meet, ECI tells SC.