Layoff in Pinterest

Photo-sharing social media platform Pinterest is reportedly laying off about 150 employees amid cost-cutting measures. The move affected less than 5 per cent of Pinterest's total workers, reports Bloomberg, citing sources. The photo-sharing social media company had about 4,000 employees as of the end of the third quarter, said the report. Moreover, the report mentioned that the job cuts came from teams across the US-based company, though not all were affected to the same degree. With this, Pinterest joins other tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Google parent Alphabet that have cut thousands of jobs.