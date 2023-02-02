Videos

Krishnagiri Clash: Lathi charge against protestors; 15 cops seriously injured

The 'Erudhu Vidum Vizhaa' or bull race was to be held on Feb. 02 in Krishnagiri district. However, the police refused to give permission in the morning. Due to this, thousands of youths who had come from different parts of the country protested against the denial of permission for the bull race and blocked the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway. The district collector then announced that he would give permission. However, the protestors got into an argument with the police saying that the protest would be abandoned only if the district collector gave a written guarantee. As the protest continued for more than 5 hours, the police were mobilized. The police urged the protestors to abandon the protest and disperse. Suddenly, people pelted stones at the police, causing a commotion in the area. Stones were pelted on vehicles including buses and cars. Despite having protective shields, more than 15 policemen including a woman, were seriously injured. The injured cops were sent to the hospital in an ambulance. The police lathi charged and used tear gas, and riot control vehicles to disperse the protestors.