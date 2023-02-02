Videos
Jallikattu in Manapparai amid heavy rainfall
Jallikattu in Manapparai amid heavy rain fall | Dt Next Traditional event Jallikattu was held at Manapparai near Trichy, amid heavy rain fall on Feb. 02. About 100 bulls from various districts, including Salem, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Karur, and Madurai, besides more than 50 bull tamers participated in the event.
