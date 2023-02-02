Videos

Currency rain in Chennai : Surprise to the public

In the Indian Bank ATM of the Ambattur branch, all the customers who went to withdraw money on February 2 received an additional 12,000 rupees. Balasubramani from Ambattur tried three times to withdraw 20,000, 15000, and 10,000 rupees from an Indian Bank ATM, but the money did not come. It did come, however, when he tried to withdraw 8,000 rupees. In addition to 12,000 rupees, a total of 20,000 rupees has come. Similarly, Chandrasekhar from Tirumullaivail also tried to withdraw 20,000 rupees but could not withdraw the money and was ordered to withdraw 8,000 rupees. Accordingly, it is said that even when he tried to withdraw eight thousand rupees, he also received 20,000 rupees. Similarly, more than 10 customers using the services of other banks received additional money from Indian Bank's ATM, and six of them came to the bank in person and returned the money. "Such an incident occurred because the persons depositing money in the ATM machine mistakenly put Rs 500 notes in the tray where Rs 200 was supposed to be deposited in the ATM machine," bank officials said. It is also said that the maintenance team immediately came and fixed the technical malfunctions of the ATM machines to immediately fix the problem in the ATM.