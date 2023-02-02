Videos

An arms dealer committed suicide by shooting himself Arms dealer NandLal Gupta hails from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. According to a video posted on Facebook Live, Nandlal Gupta committed suicide by shooting himself. Netizens were shocked after seeing this video. Nandlal Gupta, speaking on Facebook Live before committing suicide, had requested Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to get justice and take care of his family. The police registered a case and investigated the incident. According to the police, Nandlal Gupta committed suicide due to usury.