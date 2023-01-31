Videos

108 general public to contest in Erode East By poll

108 candidates to field in Erode East by-election. The decision to nominate civilians as candidates. Erode Municipal People's Development Association decided to nominate 108 general public in the upcoming Erode by-election. "As per the order of the Madras high court, the government should restore the land occupied by CSI Company without any delay and should open the 80 feet project road in this area immediately in the Erode East assembly constituency," It has been decided to make the public compete. The Erode Municipal People's Development Association has announced that a total of 108 candidates to contest as general public.