Jallikattu in Manapparai : 700 bulls and 300 bull tamers participated

Traditional event jallikattu was held at Manapparai near Trichy, in the district on Jan. 29. District Collector flagged off and inaugurated the sport. About 700 bulls from various districts, including Salem, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Karur, and Madurai, besides more than 300 bull tamers participated in the event.