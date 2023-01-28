Videos

Teach traitors fitting lesson in By-poll: EPS

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Jan 27 said the traitors, who have joined hands with enemies, should be taught a befitting lesson in the Erode by-polls. In a veiled reference to the party’s deposed coordinator O Panneerselvam and the DMK, Palaniswami said the traitors have joined hands with our enemies to curtail and destroy AIADMK. "This bypoll should prove a lesson for them," he said, while addressing a meeting attended by members of the party’s election committee at a marriage hall in Erode on Jan 27.