Videos
Teach traitors fitting lesson in By-poll: EPS
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Jan 27 said the traitors, who have joined hands with enemies, should be taught a befitting lesson in the Erode by-polls. In a veiled reference to the party’s deposed coordinator O Panneerselvam and the DMK, Palaniswami said the traitors have joined hands with our enemies to curtail and destroy AIADMK. "This bypoll should prove a lesson for them," he said, while addressing a meeting attended by members of the party’s election committee at a marriage hall in Erode on Jan 27.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android