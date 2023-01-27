Videos

TTV announces Siva Prashanth as Erode East by-poll candidate

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on July 27 announced AM Siva Prashanth as the party's candidate for the by-poll to Erode East Assembly constituency. Demise of East Erode MLA Thirumahan Everaa due to health issues has necessitated elections for the constituency. Election will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will take place on March 2.