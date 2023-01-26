Videos

WPL is all set to be a game-changer

The WPL is all set to be a game-changer for not only women's cricket in India and across the globe but also change the outlook of women sportspersons in general. Nita M. Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, who own Mumbai franchises in IPL, SA20 and ILT20, said she is delighted to be a part of a historic moment in Indian cricket through WPL. On the other hand, Indian Premier League team owners Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals made successful bids of Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore, respectively, to enter the WPL. Capri Global Holdings won the owning rights for the Lucknow franchise at Rs 757 crore. Adani Group, which had failed to buy an IPL team when the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises were up for sale in 2021, has now made its official entry into Indian cricket. Adani SportsLine shelled out a massive Rs 1289 crore for the Ahmedabad side, which emerged as the most expensive franchise. Adani Group announced that the team would be named Gujarat Giants. Viacom18 won the rights with a bid of INR 951 crores, which translates to a per-match value of INR 7.09 crores. It is believed that 22 matches could be held for the first three seasons with a possibility of increasing the matches to either 33 or 34 from 2026 onwards.