RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' officially nominated for Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has made it to official Oscars nominations. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' has officially entered the Oscars race in the 'Best Original Song' category. After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards. Earlier, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best original Song'. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film also bagged the 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Critics Choice Award. 'RRR', is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.